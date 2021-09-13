Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Plexus worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

