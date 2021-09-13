Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $7.80 Million Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $69.05 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and a PE ratio of 135.39.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 938,425 shares of company stock worth $57,245,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

