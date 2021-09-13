Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of QTS Realty Trust worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

