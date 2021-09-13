Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Proto Labs worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $15,080,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2,975.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

