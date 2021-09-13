Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,886 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,945 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB opened at $94.73 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

