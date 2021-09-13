Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of O-I Glass worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

