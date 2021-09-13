Richard E. Perlman Sells 35,325 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. 248,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

