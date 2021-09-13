Richard Keers Purchases 8 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

On Monday, July 12th, Richard Keers bought 5 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,641 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £182.05 ($237.85).

LON:SDR traded up GBX 29.53 ($0.39) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,820.53 ($49.92). 27,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,680.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,590.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17). The firm has a market cap of £10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

SDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

