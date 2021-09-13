Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.17

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.17 and last traded at C$45.59, with a volume of 5474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

