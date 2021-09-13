Rightmove’s (RTMVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. 172,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

