Rightmove’s (RTMVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

