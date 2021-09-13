Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate Purchases 13,738 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE REPX traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,004. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 144,827 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,912,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

REPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

