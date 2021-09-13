RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 7,500 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

NYSE RNG traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $220.50. 1,944,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,674. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.81 and a 200-day moving average of $284.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

