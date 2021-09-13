RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 7,500 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.
NYSE RNG traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $220.50. 1,944,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,674. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.81 and a 200-day moving average of $284.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.