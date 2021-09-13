Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 248,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.