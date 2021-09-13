Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.
RIO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 248,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
