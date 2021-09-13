Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0235 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $73,456.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00119907 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00026552 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

