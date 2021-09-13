Rise Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Rise has a market capitalization of $465,373.44 and approximately $816.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00043340 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 184,835,483 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

