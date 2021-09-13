Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.30

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 21889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

