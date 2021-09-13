Rivetz (RVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $276,323.55 and approximately $64.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00150193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043007 BTC.

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

