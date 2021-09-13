Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,614,000 after buying an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 85.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $102.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

