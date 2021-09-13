Robert W. Baird Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $80.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,788 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

