Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 2,252 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.5% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 648.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 424,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,899,000 after buying an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

ABBV stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.11. 70,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

