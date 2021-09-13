Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $20.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,858.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,749.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,456.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

