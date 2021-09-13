Robust Token (RBT) Price Hits $30.50

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $36,889.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.50 or 0.00068539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00174478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.39 or 0.99907162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.07134918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00922921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,856 coins and its circulating supply is 34,406 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

