Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,683 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $218.78 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

