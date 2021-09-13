Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 41,179 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $244.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.