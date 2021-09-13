Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $272.28 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $164.03 and a 1 year high of $276.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.35.

