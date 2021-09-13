Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 829.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

