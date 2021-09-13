Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,324 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Anthem by 196.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $357.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.