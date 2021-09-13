Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,425 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $267.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.84. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.