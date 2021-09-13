Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1,123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 32.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET opened at $127.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.28 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock valued at $91,771,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

