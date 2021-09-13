Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.87 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.59 on Monday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

