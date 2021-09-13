Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.88 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $188.36 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.