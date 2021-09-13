Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.96 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $169.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

