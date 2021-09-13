Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

