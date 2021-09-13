Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,709 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $91,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $207.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

