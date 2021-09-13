Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

