Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $180.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

