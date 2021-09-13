Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 260,253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Energy Transfer worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.