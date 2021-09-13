Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $15.42 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 356,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Mueller Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

MLI stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

