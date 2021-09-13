Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp’s (NYSE:RKTAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities’ (NYSE:RKTAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NYSE:RKTAU opened at $9.98 on Monday.

