Rocket Pool Price Reaches $28.55 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $28.55 or 0.00063127 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $293.49 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00150489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.15 or 0.00734430 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

