Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $135,424.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00150489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.15 or 0.00734430 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

