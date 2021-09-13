Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 6.2%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 21,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 843,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

RKLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

