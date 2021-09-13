Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 44.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

ROK stock opened at $314.09 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

