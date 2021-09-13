Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 365.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

