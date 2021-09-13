Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$60.70. The company had a trading volume of 734,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,171. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

