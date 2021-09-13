ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.37 or 0.00445920 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001181 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

