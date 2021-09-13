Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.41.

TSE:ROOT traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.15. 31,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,832. The stock has a market cap of C$132.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

