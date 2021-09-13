Rope ($ROPE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $449.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $12.91 or 0.00028599 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $361,355.23 and approximately $449.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00075984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00173291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,147.26 or 1.00046859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.19 or 0.07186951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.97 or 0.00886334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

