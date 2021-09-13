Rotharium Price Tops $0.89 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Rotharium has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Rotharium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotharium has a market cap of $3.22 million and $168,833.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rotharium Coin Profile

RTH is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,617,270 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

